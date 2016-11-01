CHERRY CREEK LAUNCHES REVITALIZATION

A letter from Gov. Cuomo was the centerpiece of a celebration held Saturday to launch the village's revitalization program.

The governor praised the village's efforts and pledged his support.

"New York is committed to ensuring that rural communities remain a vibrant part of this great state," Cuomo said in the letter, which was read by Assemblywoman Patricia McGee, R-Franklinville. "We know that to prosper, we must work together. The direction that you, as a community, are pursuing has embraced that philosophy."

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has singled out the village to be a model of what a rural community can do to help itself in fostering development.

The celebration included a petting zoo, a community lawn sale, a horse race, a church supper and a parade.