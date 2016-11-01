BEHIND THE SCENES

The Niagara Women's Choir has openings in all vocal parts. Rehearsals begin in October and will be held in the Music School of Niagara, 2820 Michigan Ave., Niagara Falls. Call 298-1006 for details.

The Church of the Ascension Parish Choir will hold an open rehearsal and voice tryout Thursday night at 7:30 in the church, corner of Linwood Avenue and North Street.

The Western New York Chorale will hold an open rehearsal Tuesday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the University Presbyterian Church, Main Street at Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Rehearsals for the Genesee Chorale's 23rd season are being held Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in Batavia Middle School, Ross Street, Batavia. Interested singers should call 948-9567 for information.

Opera Sacra invites singers to participate in the Western New York premiere this December of Dave Brubeck's "To Hope: A Celebration," based on the texts of the Roman Mass. For information, call 833-0298.

Auditions

FreeFall Productions will hold auditions for its February/March production of the drama "Nuts" by Tom Topor from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the theater at Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Amherst. For information, call 832-7373.

ComedySportz, a local improvisational comedy group, will hold open auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Impaxx Nightclub, 652 S. Ogden St. For information, call Don at 825-0264.

Due to cast changes, an opening exists for the role of a brother in the upcoming Villa Theatre production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." Auditions will be held Monday. Call 896-0700, Ext. 345, for an appointment.

Area artists

Hugh M. Neil, a retired associate professor of art education at Buffalo State College, has 21 of his drawings included in a Wallace Stevens Society (Clarkson University) book of poetry by RobertNoreault.

Western New York artist Paul Findlay will have his work exhibited in the Broome Street Gallery in the SoHo district of Manhattan from Oct. 4 to 22.