BEATING PROMPTS WORDS OF CAUTION FROM LOCKPORT OFFICIAL

When possible, avoid investigating problems if you think there's a chance police assistance might be needed. Instead, call 911.

That's what 8th Ward Alderman Gregory M. Wik has been telling people since he and his wife, Kathleen, were beaten at 2 a.m. Sept. 17 by three young men who had gathered behind a stockade fence in his back yard on Prospect Street.

Wik's message of caution is freely shared with anyone curious enough to approach him and ask how he got a very noticeable black eye. Rimming his left eye are black and blue bruises suffered when he was punched during the attack.

His attackers also cracked two of his ribs and split his upper lip, which required two stitches at Lockport Memorial Hospital. There also are bruise marks on other parts of his body, he said.

What bothers him even more than his own injuries is that one of men saw fit to punch his wife. Mrs. Wik was struck in the right eye and suffered a detached right retina. After three days of complete bed rest, she apparently will not need eye surgery.

"I was awoken at 2 a.m. by these noisy youths coming down the street. When I got up, they were behind my house. I went outside and yelled, 'What's going on?' They didn't respond, so I opened the back fence gate and they surrounded me.

"I knew I had made a mistake by going out. One of them hit me, and I stumbled and started to fight back, but I'm not as young as I used to be. By the time I swung, the one youth ducked my punch. My wife called 911 and came out to help me, and they hit her as she attempted to pull one of them off of me.

"It only took one punch to knock her to the ground. When I fell, they started kicking me, but they didn't kick my wife. Finally, my neighbors heard the commotion after a couple minutes and came out and helped restrain the guys," said Wik, 44.

One of those neighbors is the Wiks' daughter, Tiffany, who like the other neighbors, was struck by the attackers as they attempted to stop the assault.

By the time police arrived, the three men had managed to escape.

But Arko, the Police Department's canine member, was able to pick up a scent.

"Arko followed the scent to the suspect's house on West Avenue. Police entered the house, and Arko tracked the scent to a closet where the suspect was found hiding," Wik said.

Joseph R. Gilland, 19, of West Avenue, has pleaded innocent in City Court to two counts of third-degree assault and a count of resisting arrest. He has been released without bail and is scheduled to return to court Oct. 11 for a pretrial hearing.

"We are making progress in the case. Our detectives are working on leads on the suspects," said Capt. Neil B. Merritt, chief of the Police Department's Detective Bureau.

Though Wik advises relying on police for protection, he remains grateful for the assistance his neighbors provided. That is why he is also saying it is important to help your neighbor in times of need.

Merritt agreed with Wik's feelings that neighbors should help each other, but the captain quickly added that Wik is right in recommending people call 911 for assistance in potentially violent situations.