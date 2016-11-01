STOCKS SLIP IN CAUTIOUS TRADING TRADERS ARE WORRIED ABOUT FED'S TUESDAY MEETING

Stocks were hovering at slightly depressed levels at late afternoon, but the market remained stalled ahead of Tuesday's Federal Reserve meeting.

Both the stock and bond markets are dogged by concerns that the Fed will increase interest rates at its Open Market policy making meeting next Tuesday.

At 3 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial average was down 4.04 at 3,833.09.

Declining issues led advancing ones by 1,192 to 855 on the New York Stock Exchange, where volume totaled 244.86 million shares, almost equal to Thursday's level.

Broad market indexes turned mixed. The NYSE's composite index was down 0.66 to 253.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 list was down 1.34 to 459.93. The American Stock Exchange's market value index was up 0.25 at 455.16. The Nasdaq composite was down 3.45 at 756.99.

Meanwhile, gold prices surged to the magic $400 an ounce level for the first time since August 1993, as concern that the United States was vulnerable to inflation pressure touched off demand for the metal.

In trading on New York's Commodity Exchange, the active December gold contract rose $1.40 to $400.40 an ounce. Gold has risen more than $10 since Sept. 1 on buying by U.S. commodity funds.

The benchmark 30-year bond was down 1-16 point, yielding 7.79 percent, largely because of concerns about higher interest rates.

Traders were cautious after a 100-point loss in the Dow over the past three trading sessions.

"There's no doubt that after seeing the extensive declines that we've had, that leaves some room to the upside," said MMS International analyst James Schroeder.

But with "a major potential stumbling block on Tuesday, there really isn't a lot of incentive to step in here," Schroeder said.

Auto stocks were prominent losers, with Chrysler down 1 1/8 at 43 3/4 on the NYSE, followed by General Motors, down 1 1/2 at 46 3/4 . Ford Motor was down 3/8 at 26 5/8 .

Digital Equipment was down 2 at 26 3/4 . PaineWebber downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" because of price concerns.

Some biotechnology stocks were recovering after steep losses on Thursday, following reports that D. Blech, a major biotechnology underwriting firm, had stopped making a market in the stocks.