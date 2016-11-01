CHEEKTOWAGA WEIGHS PROPERTY REVALUATION OFFICIALS SEE NEED FOR AN UPDATE, BUT IT'S UNLIKELY IN AN ELECTION YEAR

It has been eight years since Cheektowaga's last townwide revaluation, and it may be catching up with the town.

There are no fewer than 122 property owners, mostly commercial, challenging their assessments this year, in addition to about 50 homeowners who went through a small-claims process, according to town Assessor William R. Conway.

"It is time for revaluation," Conway said. "Businesses are starting to challenge their assessments in record numbers. It's a good indication that we need a reval."

Even Cheektowaga Supervisor Dennis H. Gabryszak agrees that it is time to address the issue.

So will Cheektowaga do a revaluation next year, an election year?

Probably not.

Reval, as the townwide reassessment process is commonly known, can strike fear in the hearts of the bravest politicians.

Suburban government officials remember all too well what happened in Amherst in 1991 when officials scrapped a reassessment update after residents revolted. In fact, Cheektowaga is not alone in its reassessment predicament. Other towns in the same boat include Grand Island, West Seneca and the Town of Tonawanda.

But Conway sees a way around the potential controversy through education.

"We have to do a better job of educating the public about what revaluation means. The higher the valuation in a town the lower the tax rate," Conway said. "Reassessment doesn't necessarily mean your taxes are going up."

If revaluation doesn't happen soon, Conway warned, homeowners will continue to assume a larger share of the tax burden as more businesses win reductions in their assessments.

Take, for instance, a challenge by the owner of the former Peter J. Schmitt warehouse on Genesee Street across from the west terminal of Greater Buffalo International Airport.

The 34-acre property and 478,720-square-foot warehouse is currently assessed at $11 million, according to town records. Taking into account the town's equalization rate of 69.46 percent, which means the assessment is about 69 percent of full market value, the property should be worth almost $16 million.

However, the owners argue that the property value has not appreciated and it should be assessed for $7.9 million.

If they win the reassessment, almost $3 million will be lost to the town's $2.9 billion tax base, which saw a modest increase of about $20 million this year.

That $3 million translates into about $150,000 in taxes, and other property owners will end up paying for that loss.

A townwide revaluation could cost Cheektowaga between $750,000 to $1 million, Conway estimated. Since a county consortium created to aid in revaluation disbanded, town officials would have to hire an outside consultant to update the property data.

"There's only me and one other assessor. We couldn't do it alone," Conway said. "We have 34,452 parcels."

The Cheektowaga Town Board set aside $5,000 in the current budget for an eventual revaluation, and Gabryszak said more money will be set aside in the 1995 budget he submits next week. "I know we won't be doing a revaluation next year," Gabryszak said.

"I want to avoid the problems Amherst had when they did their reval. . . . It's a real education process. Before we do it, we need to make sure all the mechanisms are in place."