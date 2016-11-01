WEST SENECA TAX OFFICE TO HAVE EXTENDED HOURS

The West Seneca tax receiver's office will have extended hours Oct. 12-17 for the payment of school taxes, Ruth E. Breidenstein, tax receiver, has announced.

In addition to the regular 9 a.m.-5 p.m. hours, the office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13, 8:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.

Oct. 17 is the last day to pay to avoid penalty. Payments by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 17 to avoid penalty.