NESBITT USES ROTARY FORUM TO CRITICIZE DEMOCRATS

Assemblyman Charles H. Nesbitt, R-Albion, speaking Tuesday to the Batavia Rotary Club, sharply criticized the State Legislature and its Democratic leadership.

Nesbitt, who is completing his first term and is running unopposed for re-election, said that "for 20 years the state government has been closed and arrogant, often excluding the press and the public from the decision-making process."

He told Rotarians that New York is noted for "high taxes, too much (business) regulation, and generous (welfare) benefits."

Equally serious, he added, is a legislative process that is "unaccountable and closed, that keeps people in the dark."

Nesbitt, who represents the northern half of Genesee County, criticized the Assembly's Democratic leaders by citing two personal experiences.

As a member of the Veterans Affairs Committee, he introduced a bill to make it illegal to desecrate the American flag.

"Despite 105 co-sponsors, it took two years and the threat of legal action before the leaders would allow a vote," he said.

He also blamed the leadership for a delay in a Home Rule measure that allowed Genesee County to raise its sales tax from seven to eight percent. "That bill was sponsored by (Thomas M.) Reynolds (R-Springville) and me. The leadership delayed action because "they wanted us to be better boys and not oppose them."