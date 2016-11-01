LUSSIER, ADOPTED DAUGHTER ARE REUNITED

At some point in the next few days, when the cameras and the lawyers are gone and well-wishers acknowledged, Keith Lussier will sit alone in his Cheektowaga home with his adopted daughter and play peekaboo.

And every time Lussier opens his hands and peers through, his daughter will be there.

Lussier might have wanted to keep his eyes closed and covered over the last six weeks.

On July 17, he lost his wife, Kimberly, to uterine cancer and the baby they named Brittany to a Quakertown, Pa., adoption agency six days later.

On Tuesday night, in a wooded Philadelphia suburb brightened only by television camera lights, Lussier cradled the 10-month-old, pudgy-faced baby and introduced her to all the attention she mustered.

"This is Brittany Young Lussier, my daughter," Lussier said outside the home of his lawyer, Samuel C. Totaro Jr. "I can't even describe how I feel right now. It's overwhelming."

Father and daughter arrived at Philadelphia International Airport from Boston on Tuesday night and went directly to the suburban home of Lussier's lawyer.

After introducing his daughter to the world, Lussier thanked everyone who has given him support and encouragement through his ordeal. Brittany, who had been sleeping during the ride from the airport, looked a bit stunned by all the lights and commotion. A Bucks County adoption agency, Love the Children, removed Brittany from Lussier's home last month, six days after his wife died.

Totaro arranged for father and daughter to come to his Doylestown home outside Philadelphia before returning to the Buffalo area today.

At home, Lussier's family in Cheektowaga was ecstatic.

"What can I say that I haven't said already -- fantastic," said his father, Robert Lussier. "We can't wait until they get back.

"I talked to the baby," he added. "She was on the phone. She didn't say anything, but I did. She's fine, she's big, everybody's happy."

Lussier's mother-in-law, Donna Minkiewicz, was grateful that the long custody struggle had a happy ending.

"After he gets home, Keith is probably going to sit down and breathe a big sigh of relief," she said. "He's been through a lot. Now we just have to get through the next 45 days."

The adoption agency will be returning to Superior Court in Philadelphia Oct. 20 for a hearing on its appeal of the decision that awarded Lussier custody of the child. Brittany will turn 1 on Oct. 17.

Andrea Totaro, the lawyer's wife, said she has watched many couples go through the adoption process. Lussier has been staying at her home for the past week as Pennsylvania courts considered the case.

"Other couples, when they go through this, have had each other," she said. "Keith is alone."

The reunited father and daughter today were expected to make the 360-mile journey back to Cheektowaga, where he again will adjust to a new way of life.

Lussier, a potato chip salesman, has not decided when he will return to work and has not set up day care if he does. He said he will spend time taking care of Brittany while mulling over five movie offers and writing a book.

"It's going to be a lot of work, especially being a single parent," Lussier said. "It'll be tough, but I look forward to every minute of it."

Brittany, wearing a sweater and wrapped in a yellow blanket, changed during the five-week separation, Lussier said.

"She's a lot bigger. It looks like she put on a few more pounds," he said. "It looks like she has a few more teeth."

Love the Children executive director Mary Graves said the baby should have been returned in private. She believed the baby was to be returned Friday, the deadline set by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania two days ago.

"Everybody's hope is that this would not become a public circus," Ms. Graves said. "We were hoping that there weren't going to be flashbulbs and cameras and microphones.

The case has drawn national attention since Lussier began fighting for the return of Brittany in July. The baby was removed from his home July 23.

Love the Children officials had said they were complying with an agreement with Korea that children be adopted only into two-parent households.

Bucks County Orphans Judge Leonard B. Sokolove granted Lussier custody of the baby last week and ordered Brittany returned by Sunday.