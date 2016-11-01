WILLIAM D. MURPHY, FORMER TAVERN OWNER

Services for William D. Murphy, former owner of a South End tavern, were held today in Trinity Baptist Church, 1366 South Ave. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery.

Murphy, 87, of North Avenue died Friday (Aug. 26, 1994) in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

A native of Murphysboro, Ill., he served as a chief warrant officer in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked in the maintenance department of a car dealership in Niagara Falls from 1965 to 1973 and in the maintenance department of the Sample Shop here from 1973 to 1982.

He owned and operated Murphy's Grill on the former Erie Avenue from 1947 to 1965. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Juanita Thomas-Gabriel.