POLICE SAY ARREST OF ROBBERY SUSPECT MAY BE IMMINENT AS SEARCH CONTINUES

For the second week in a row, Buffalo police are asking the assistance of the public in tracking down a potentially dangerous suspect charged with first-degree armed robbery of a Buffalo resident last month.

Police say they are closing in on the suspect and, with the help of Crime Stopper readers, his arrest may be "imminent."

A felony warrant was issued July 22 in City Court for Anthony Swain, 22, also known as Toney Harrison and Leonard Harrison, whose last known address was 849 Fillmore Ave.

Police said Swain was in a Southampton Street residence on July 21 at about 1 a.m., sitting on a couch with his male victim, when Swain suddenly pulled a "large caliber" automatic handgun from his belt behind him and placed the muzzle between the victim's eyes.

Swain, police said, told the victim "empty your pockets and lie down on the floor" and then pulled the slide back on the handgun and forced the victim to roll over while he went through his pockets, taking an estimated $200 in cash.

Police say Swain is a black male, 22 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 152 pounds.

He has a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

With a record of arrests, police say Swain should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this crime, or any other unsolved felony, please call the Crime Stoppers Coordinators at 856-5600.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. All callers to Crime Stoppers are assured anonymity.

They will be issued a code number that will be used for all conversations and the issuance of any reward offered.

Informants never testify and their identity is never known.