A memorial service for Charles H. Cotton, 33, a self-employed photographer, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in Central Presbyterian Church, Main Street and Jewett Parkway. Cotton died Thursday (Aug. 25, 1994) in San Diego.

A native of Buffalo, he attended School 54 and graduated from Canisius High School. He graduated from Erie Community College North and Villa Maria College, where he received an associate's degree in photography.

He was a self-employed photographer since 1989, when he left Buffalo for the West Coast.

Cotton did volunteer work for seven years at Children's Hospital, beginning in 1975.

He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church and worked with the Boy Scouts at Trinity United Church of Christ. He also was a member of the Sierra Club.

Surviving are his mother, Dorothy A. Cotton; a brother, Joel R.; and two sisters, Sally Wayne of West Chester, Ohio, and Susan Miller.