HERBERT G. NASGOWITZ, TEACHER, MUSICIAN

A memorial service for Herbert G. Nasgowitz, 65, a musician and longtime music teacher, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bible Presbyterian Church, 1650 Love Road, Grand Island.

He died Saturday (Aug. 27, 1994) in Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Born in Milwaukee, he came to upstate New York to attend Eastman School of Music in Rochester, where he received a bachelor's degree in music in 1961. He received his master's degree in music education from Southern Illinois University in 1972.

A longtime resident of Grand Island, Nasgowitz was a music teacher for more than 27 years in the Grand Island school system, spending much of that time at Grand Island High School. He retired in 1991.

He also played in orchestras all over the state. He was a member of the Amherst Symphony Orchestra, where he played the double bass.

He was also a member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association, the Grand Island Retired Teachers Association and Bible Presbyterian Church.

In August 1962, he married Kitty Gable, whom he met at Eastman School.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Pamela J. Smith of Clearwater, Fla., and Lisa M. of Anderson, S.C.; a son, Kris A. of Tonawanda; a sister, Margo Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla.; and two grandchildren.

