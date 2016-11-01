BILLS CUT '93 SECOND-ROUND PICK PARRELLA

John Parrella was as "shocked as anyone" to learn Sunday that he no longer was with the Buffalo Bills.

Once viewed as the key to enhancing the size and strength of the Bills' defensive line, Parrella suddenly found himself among the seven players the team cut to reach the NFL's regular-season roster limit of 53.

Also released Sunday were rookie defensive backs Filmel Johnson and Sean Crocker, running back Eddie Fuller, offensive guard Jerry Ostroski, offensive tackle Craig Hendrickson, and linebacker Glen Young.

In all, the Bills have 12 new players since they played in Super Bowl XXVIII, including eight rookies and six of their 11 picks in last April's draft. Waived players who have not been active for three or more regular-season games in any one season are eligible to be re-signed today on each club's five-man practice squad.

The Bills had hoped Parrella, their second-round draft pick from Nebraska last year, would make a significant impact this season. They moved him from end to nose tackle to get his 6-foot-3, 296-pound frame and considerable power in the middle of their defense. They envisioned him becoming a major force against the run.

Instead, Parrella proved to be a major disappointment.

Although his effort and desire were second to none, he struggled with the physical aspects of playing nose tackle, particularly in the movement of his hips and feet. Consequently, he often became tangled with blockers rather than making a quick separation and pursuit to the ball. In the eyes of the Bills' decision-makers, there is no greater shortcoming for a defensive player than a lack of mobility.

Perhaps with another year of experience, Parrella could have developed into a productive player. However, with the Bills paying him $435,000 and their payroll uncomfortably close to the NFL's salary cap of $34.6 million per team, they couldn't afford to wait.

For about the past week, they attempted to trade Parrella, and contacted at least one team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, about him. When it was clear there were no takers, the decision was made to cut him.

"I'd like to say it was my decision, but I think it was the cap's decision," said Bills defensive coordinator Walt Corey, who had sung the loudest praises for Parrella before training camp. "If it wasn't him, it was going to be somebody else."

Ultimately, the Bills decided it made far more economic sense to get rid of Parrella and keep Ed Philion, a rookie free-agent tackle from Ferris State who receives the NFL minimum of $108,000.

"To be honest," Corey said, "that kid shows probably just as much promise as John at this point."

"It comes down to our salary cap being so tight," Bills general manager John Butler said. "It's always tough, because you think the world of the kid. But a lot of other kids performed well, too. When it comes to money, there is only so much to go around. And we won't be the only team with good people we have to part with."

Not that that made Parrella feel any better.

"I'm shocked by it, but, hey, life goes on," he said while at his Hamburg home with his wife and 11-month-old son. "I'm looking forward to going somewhere else to play. I'm just ready to get out of here . . . grab my family and we're gone."

Parrella said he felt no bitterness toward the Bills but made clear he thought they had given up on him too soon.

"Playing nose guard was the toughest thing," he said. "I needed time. You just can't expect to go from end to nose overnight. But I felt I was picking it up in the last two preseason games. It was starting to come along, I was getting better every day."

"I thought John did a nice job in this last game," Corey said of the preseason finale Friday night against Kansas City. "But nose tackle is a position where you either feel comfortable or you're scared to death because there are so many double-team blocks. They're never fighting one man, and they get paranoid."

The newcomers to the Bills' final 53 are four players with at least one year of NFL camp experience -- third-string quarterback Rick Strom, running back Yonel Jourdain, tight end Vince Marrow and defensive back Mike Dumas -- and eight rookies. They are: Philion, free-agent offensive tackle Steve Hoyem, first-round cornerback Jeff Burris, second-round wide receiver Bucky Brooks, second-round tight end Lonnie Johnson, second-round linebacker Sam Rogers, third-round linebacker Marlo Perry and third-round offensive tackle Corey Louchiey.

Sixth-round tight end A.J. Ofodile, sidelined since the start of the preseason with a knee injury, has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means he can't be activated for at least the first six weeks of the season.

The Bills are reasonably comfortable about entering their season opener against the New York Jets this Sunday with Mike Lodish as their starting nose tackle in place of injured Jeff Wright. They also feel they have adequate depth at tackle in Philion, and at end in James Patton, Oliver Barnett and Mark Pike, who again made the roster largely because of his special-teams skills. Patton and Barnett also could be used inside when the Bills switch from a three- to a four-man line.

Because veteran Jerry Crafts is still bothered by problems with his right ankle and foot, the Bills took no chances on their depth at tackle. They kept Hoyem and Louchiey to go with Glenn Parker, who has been moved from left guard to Crafts' right tackle spot, while Corbin Lacina starts at left guard.

The Bills also have decided to begin the season with five running backs. Jourdain, who had an impressive preseason, will fill the third halfback spot behind Thurman Thomas and Kenneth Davis. Despite strong public opinion that he should have been waived, seldom-used Carwell Gardner, whose cap salary is $610,000, will open his fifth season at fullback. Nate Turner will back him up for the second year in a row.

CUT BY THE BILLS

The seven players released Sunday by the Buffalo Bills, who trimmed their roster to the league limit of 53:

Name Pos. Ht. Wt.

Sean Crocker DB 5- 9 191

Eddie Fuller RB 5- 9 198

Craig HendricksonOL 6- 3 290

Filmel Johnson DB 5-10 187

Jerry Ostroski G 6- 4 310

John Parrella DL 6- 3 296

Glen Young LB 6- 3 240