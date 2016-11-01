ONE KILLED, 2 INJURED AFTER TRUCK, CAR COLLIDE

A truck driver's attempt to pass three cars resulted in a two-car crash that killed him and left two women injured.

According to state police in Plattsburgh, Scott Latour of Champlain was killed after attempting to pass cars on state Route 9 on Friday in this town about 15 miles south of the U.S.-Canadian border in northern New York.

Latour's pickup truck was the last in a line of four vehicles. As he pulled out to pass the cars ahead of him, the first car in line attempted to turn left into a driveway. It was hit on the driver's side.

The driver of that first car, Cheryl Miller, 28, of Plattsburgh, and her passenger Valerie Dashnaw, 21, of Chazy were both injured in the accident.

Latour, 36, died shortly after being taken to the Champlain Valley Physicians' Hospital Medical Center in Plattsburgh.