HONOR ROLL

Stanley Bruckenstein, Ph.D., of Amherst, a Conger Goodyear professor of chemistry at the University at Buffalo, has been awarded the Faraday Medal by the Electrochemistry Group of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The medal is given every two years to a distinguished electro-chemist who is working outside the United Kingdom.

Bruckenstein, a member of the UB faculty since 1968, will accept the award Sept. 12 in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he will lecture on "Studies of Monolayer and Thicker Electrode Surface Films Using the Electrochemical Quartz Crystal Microbalance."

He has authored or co-authored 200 research articles and was elected a fellow in the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1980. He has eight U.S. patents on electrochemical gas monitors and other apparatus.

Bruckenstein received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn and a doctorate in analytical chemistry from the University of Minnesota.

Karen K. Noonan, Ph.D., of East Amherst has been named associate vice provost for undergraduate education, and Janina Kaars of Clarence has been appointed director of academic advisement by the Office of the Provost at the University at Buffalo.

Ms. Noonan, who joined the UB staff in 1985 as assistant to the dean in the Office of Graduate and Professional Education, will oversee the operations of university undergraduate academic services, including academic advisement, the Thomas J. Edwards Learning Center, and the University Honors Program.

Most recently, she served concurrent appointments as interim dean of undergraduate academic services and director of academic advisement. She received her doctoral degree in higher education and a master's degree in anthropology from UB.

In her new position, Ms. Kaars will oversee the effectiveness of the undergraduate academic advisement program and implement a system of faculty advisement. She recently served as interim director of academic advisement and previously was a senior staff associate for resource management in the Office of the Provost and assistant to the vice provost for undergraduate education. She started her career at UB more than 20 years ago as a research assistant in the Department of Physiology.

James William Weatherell Jr., a sophomore at Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County Campus, recently became the first student representative on the JCC board of trustees to come from the school's Cattaraugus campus.

Elected in May, Weatherell was sworn in as student trustee -- a position always held in the past by a student from JCC's Jamestown Campus -- during the August board meeting.

Weatherell is an Olean resident, Democratic committeeman and election inspector.

At a recent meeting, the Lancaster School Board recognized head bus driver Norma Boteler for her recent election as secretary of the New York Association for Pupil Transportation. Mrs. Boteler was chosen for the office of the more than 1,000-member organization in July. She also was recognized as a valuable member of the district's Transportation Department.

Elizabeth S. Mitchell has been elected president of the board of trustees of Elmwood Franklin School, 104 New Amsterdam Ave., the only private, non-denominational elementary school, prekindergarten through grade 8, in Western New York.

Other officers include the president-elect, Catherine T. Wettlaufer; vice president, Richard Gioia; treasurer, Ken Drake, and secretary, Mary Ellen Rashman. New board members include Mark A. Criden, Aziza Koreishi, Kenneth L. Walker and Leslie Zemsky.

Ron Storfer, owner of Heritage House Framecrafters, has been installed as president of the Rotary Club of Amherst North.

Other officers include the president-elect, Ken Rhodes; treasurer, Norbert Szymanski, and secretary, John Khoukaz. Directors include Jan Berland, William Pignatore, Norman Mattar and Maureen Mohan.

Dan A. Kushel, a professor in the art conservation department at Buffalo State College, is one of two recipients of the first annual Sheldon and Caroline Keck Award presented by the board of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works.

Kushel, a resident of Buffalo's West Side, was recognized "for his exceptional achievement in art conservation education over the course of his career. He was supported for the award by former students who wrote letters on his behalf." The award was presented at the institute's annual meeting, held this year in Nashville, Tenn.

He has been a member of the art conservation faculty since 1978.

John Tsamopoulos, Ph.D., of Amherst, associate professor of chemical engineering at the University at Buffalo, has received a grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to conduct ground-based microgravity research.

He is among 55 scientists to receive two-year grants who will assist in the exploration of new ideas on the influence of gravity on physical and chemical processes that may lead to improvements in Earth-based production methods and materials. Total funding for the 55 projects is more than $5.6 million, with the annual budget for each proposal totaling approximately $50,000.

Tsamopoulos, a UB faculty member since 1985, has authored or co-authored more than 30 research articles for publication in scholarly journals and has made more than 30 presentations at national and international meetings. He received his doctorate in chemical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Nasser Ashgriz, Ph.D., an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University at Buffalo, is co-principal investigator for the project.