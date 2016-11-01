FOUR ARE ARRESTED IN DRUG PROBE

Four men have been charged and more arrests are expected after a six-month investigation of alleged drug dealing by Fredonia police and state police, officials said Saturday.

All four were accused of selling drugs, including marijuana, to undercover agents, police said.

Arrested were Robert S. Gee, 32, of East Main Street; Jason S. Thomas, 23, of Zebra Street, Dunkirk; Hernando Cardenas, 29, of Talcot Street, Dunkirk; and Kimberly D. Ball, 21, of West Main Street.