ON THE CALENDAR

Mary Rita Miller, director of District 8, New York State Federation of Women's Clubs, met with her board and committees at a luncheon today in Jimricky's restaurant to discuss district involvement in state and national programs and to make plans for the October district meeting.

Buffalo Chapter, Hadassah, will launch its 75th anniversary year with a birthday celebration Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Temple Beth Am. Devorah Joseph will do a portrayal of Henrietta Szold, Hadassah founder, and Bill Greene will discuss the work of Marc Chagall. Daniel Mink will be soloist. Desserts from the Taste of Hadassah cookbook will be served.

Plans for a fashion show Sept. 22 will be made at a meeting of Western New York Chapter, Women's Council of Realtors, Sept. 1 in the Amherst office of Stovroff & Herman. Marilyn Sanders is chairwoman of the dinner and revue to be held in Sheraton Hotel Buffalo. Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund. Fashions from JCPenney, Smokey Joes and Joseph Palanker & Sons will be shown. Mary Shields of the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site will present a revue of women's undergarments from the Roosevelt era at a meeting of Junior Board of Kenmore Mercy Hospital Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. in the hospital. The board will present a check to Sister M. Joel Schimscheiner, hospital administrator.

Auxiliary to Greater Buffalo Chapter, Disabled American Veterans, will hear reports on the state convention from Irene Boron, Natalie Gervase and Theresa Jablonski at a meeting Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. in St. John United Church of Christ, Buffalo.

Pro-To Club of Buffalo will meet Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. in University Inn preceding a luncheon. Members will take campaign, advertising and slogan buttons for a discussion to be led by Celesta Serio on "Can Buttons Win Friends and Influence People?" Elizabeth L. Ruddy will report on the General Federation of Women's Clubs convention held in June in Atlanta, Ga. Barbara Morris will report on the state federation's convention in May in Saratoga Springs and Irma Robison will report on the Western New York federation convention held in Chautauqua in May.

Niagara Sailing Club will celebrate Labor Day weekend beginning with a flag ceremony Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. preceding a cocktail party at which Douglas and Peggy Meyer will be hosts. Marcy Holler will be hostess at a pancake breakfast Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. preceding the Ritchie Holler sailboat race at noon.

Plans for a luncheon and fashion show Sept. 21 will be made at a meeting of Nazareth Guild of Nazareth Nursing Home Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. in the home. Also to be discussed are plans for a membership tea Oct. 2 and a Chinese auction Nov. 19.