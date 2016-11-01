SHORT-TERM INTEREST RATES WILL GO HIGHER YET

IT'S NOT over yet: Despite a decisive interest-rate increase last week, savers, investors and borrowers can expect more increases in short-term rates over the next year.

When the Federal Reserve Board decided to raise short-term interest rates by half a percentage point last week, its official statement said the latest rate increase should be "sufficient, at least for a time."

That time period, experts say, probably will be no more than three months -- they expect further interest rate increases after the November elections.

This is bad news for investors and borrowers and good news for savers.

Last week's rate increase was the fifth this year. The increases have pushed short-term rates up by 1.75 percentage points as the Fed has sought to put a damper on the economy to prevent inflation from increasing.

The Fed aims to reduce demand for goods and services by making it more expensive to borrow money. If the Fed is successful, a reduction in demand will hold down prices and pay increases for workers and keep inflation at the relatively low levels of recent years.

The experts say the 1.75 percentage point increase is not enough to slow the economy appreciably. They point to a host of recent statistics that show demand for goods remains strong and note that factories are producing at top capacity, both portents of higher inflation.

Rates may have to increase by another full percentage point over the next 12 months in order to accomplish the Fed's inflation-fighting objective, the experts say.

Such a move would not be out of line with past inflation-fighting moves by the Fed. If the Fed were to stop raising rates after last week's move, this would be one of the smallest post-World War II rate increases on record.

Back in February when the Fed started raising rates for the first time in several years, this column predicted that rates would go up by as much two percentage points within a year, and even more in 1995.

Consider the history of rate increases engineered by the Fed between 1958 and 1989: The average increase during the first year was 1.96 percentage points, and after two years, 3.94 percentage points.

The average rate increase during periods of low inflation was 1.75 percentage points in the first year (sound familiar?) and 2.51 percentage points within two years.

What's ahead? Short-term rates of 5 percent to 5.5 percent are not out of the question for 1995.

If you like to keep your liquid assets in money market mutual funds, you will see the latest increase take effect very shortly. Money market yields, recently hovering near the 4 percent mark, will move close to 4.5 percent.

Bank savings accounts and bank money market accounts will not move up as far or as fast. Banks are increasing their savings rates slowly, because they haven't had strong enough loan demand to make it profitable to pay savers more so that they can turn around and lend it out.

In the meantime, they have had no hesitation in raising loan rates: Bankers boosted the prime rate to 7.75 percent last week.

Since many credit cards now carry adjustable rates pegged to the prime, that increase will begin showing up on credit card statments in October, says Robert B. McKinley, whose RAM Research Corp. tracks the credit card market. Homeowners with adjustable rate mortgages also will see rates increase at their next annual rate adjustment.

Other consumer loan rates and mortgage rates have increased, although car loan rates have remained fairly steady due to some competition in the market.

For stock market investors, the rate increases are anything but good: Higher rates on competing investments, such as bonds and bank accounts, tend to draw money out of the stock market.

Higher rates are mixed news for bond investors. Those buying bonds can get higher rates than they would have a few months ago, while investors who already own bonds will see the market value of their investments drop.

However, they won't lose any principal if they hold their bonds to maturity, and in the meantime the higher rates will boost their total yield because they can reinvest their semi-annual interest payments at higher rates than in the recent past.