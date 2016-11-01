ROADRUNNERS SIZING UP STAMPEDE MONTREAL'S EXTRA BULK ADDS UP TO ROUGH SERIES

Buffalo Stampede coach Chris McSorley expects "the bad blood will boil" in the Atlantic Division finals of the Roller Hockey International playoffs.

The Montreal Roadrunners have become the Stampede's biggest rival in Buffalo's inaugural RHI season. The Roadrunners will host the Stampede in the series opener at the Montreal Forum tonight at 7:30. Game Two will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Auditorium.

"Montreal was the first rival we developed, and we cherish them the most," McSorley said. "There aren't any friendships across the board on these teams. I anticipate it will be a very physical series."

The script was much the same during the regular season. Buffalo won the series, 3-1, on its way to first place in the division. The teams mixed it up in each of the games, including a July 4 contest that had 112 penalty minutes.

"Since playing us, Montreal has actively shopped for and acquired known pugilists Serge Roberge and Mike Butters," McSorley said.

The return of Stampede winger Craig Martin from a two-game suspension that kept him out of the New Jersey series should help boost Buffalo. "We're going to need Craig's ability to bang to neutralize Butters and Roberge," McSorley said.

The Stampede still didn't know Monday whether Rick Corriveau, who incurred a game misconduct in Buffalo's 12-10 victory over New Jersey on Sunday, would be allowed to play tonight.

"I think (the rivalry) is going to help us a lot," said forward John Vecchiarelli, who led the Stampede with 65 points during the regular season. "All the guys know it's going to be a tough game, and if we play tough and take the body, I don't think they'll beat us."

Buffalo will try to stifle Montreal from the start, while remaining conservative offensively.

"We're going to get right on them," said Vecchiarelli. "We're not going to let them try to move the puck around. We're going to jump on them as fast as we can."

"What we anticipate is that we have to play to prevent, not play to create," McSorley said.

"Montreal will give us our chances to score. It's important that we don't force the play . . ."

McSorley also said the Stampede's leaders haven't really dominated in the playoffs yet.

"The great part of this hockey team, and what I'm looking forward to, is that our best guns have yet to start firing," the coach said. "We're watching for Alex Hicks to provide the leadership that he's capable of. We need the Hicks, the Vecchiarellis, the Jay Neals to find their stride."

The three combined for eight points in their first two playoff games. The Stampede's playoff scoring leaders are forward Chris Bergeron, with seven points, and defensemen Tom Nemeth and Dave Lemay, with six apiece.

Montreal, which finished eight points behind Buffalo in second place in the Atlantic, defeated the Philadelphia Bullfrogs, 6-5 and 14-7, to reach the finals.

"Definitely, the first round was regarded as one of our tougher contests," McSorley said. "To put it under our belt -- we don't take it lightly. We look at New Jersey as our first step to gather our momentum. . . . This team is focused on either LA or Anaheim."

Los Angeles and Anaheim, two of the league's strongest teams, are playing for the Pacific Division championship.

One of the most interesting features of the RHI playoffs is the "mini-game."

If teams split the two games of a playoff series, they play a 12-minute mini-game to decide the series winner. If the teams are tied after that, there's a sudden-death shootout.

"I call it 'Kevorkian overtime,' " McSorley said. "It's sudden, and it's by league design. When you force the teams to play a 12-minute overtime, it brings Game Seven all the way down to Game Two. From the fans' standpoint, they can't ask for more."

"Hopefully, we don't have to get involved," said Bergeron. "If we do, I think we have the type of team that can put numbers up quick. In a 12-minute game, we've got the advantage, and with the home court, it's even better."