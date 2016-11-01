PRINCESS DIANA DENIES SHE MADE 300 CRANK CALLS TO MALE FRIEND

Princess Diana denies making more than 300 crank calls to a married male friend. In fact, she denies even knowing how to use a pay phone.

Britain's tabloids were in turmoil Monday about news reports that the silent calls to a friend of Diana and her estranged husband, Prince Charles, came from her private phone at Kensington Palace, nearby pay phones and her mobile phone.

"I don't even know how to use a parking meter, let alone a phone box," the princess was quoted as telling the Daily Mail. Its reporter was summoned to hear her side after the Sunday tabloid News of the World accused her of making the calls.

Art dealer Oliver Hoare, 48, who complained to police about the calls, has not been able to be reached to comment.

The Times of London said Monday that the calls started in September 1992, three months before Charles and Diana announced their separation.

The Daily Mail said Hoare acted as a go-between for the couple on matters such as sharing custody of their sons.

Scotland Yard and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment.

The Daily Mail said police sources have alleged that Scotland Yard detectives traced calls to Diana's private line at Kensington Palace, some to her mobile phone and some to public phone booths near the palace.

Diana showed her private diary to the Daily Mail reporter.

"It shows that on at least six occasions when calls are said to have been made from her private line, Diana was either not at the palace or was with friends who have confirmed the timing to the Mail," the newspaper reported.