NIAGARA-WHEATFIELD LOSES ADMINISTRATOR ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT IS SECOND TO LEAVE DISTRICT

The second top administrator this month is leaving the Niagara-Wheatfield School District.

Assistant Superintendent Beverley Voetsch cleaned out her desk Monday after 24 years with the district. Her retirement takes effect Aug. 31.

Mrs. Voetsch's departure closely follows the announcement that Superintendent Joel Radin would leave Niagara-Wheatfield at the end of this month for a yearlong sabbatical after 10 years on the job.

Radin, whose retirement goes into effect in July 1995, was replaced Aug. 4 with the School Board's appointment of elementary school principal Carol Beebe.

School Board President David Lapp said he has yet to receive notice of Mrs. Voetsch's retirement.

Mrs. Voetsch said neither Radin's sabbatical nor recent events in the school district had any impact on her decision to retire.

"I've decided it's time to move on," Mrs. Voetsch said Monday. "I've been with the district for 24 years and I'm really looking forward to this." She said she is excited about her prospects, which could include work at the university or college level as well as the writing of children's books and teachers resource books.

"I have a lot to draw from including 20 years of graduate school," said Mrs. Voetsch, who will be on vacation until her retirement takes effect.

Mrs. Voetsch, whose current salary she said is $75,855, began in Niagara-Wheatfield in 1970 as a reading specialist. She worked as a math specialist, a classroom teacher and curriculum coordinator before appointment to her administrative position.

Recently, voters defeated three proposed budgets for the upcoming school year and the board decided to adopt a contingency budget while returning to residents for a vote on sports and extracurricular funding on Sept. 1.

Also, some board members and staff have been openly critical of the procedure to fill the superintendent's vacancy.

Mrs. Voetsch said she has received a tremendous amount of support from the community and staff during this time.

Lapp said Monday that the retirement of the No. 2 administrator was news to him.

"If it is her sincere desire to retire, I will recommend to the board that her resignation be accepted with no conditions attached thereto," the board president said.

"I am very disconcerted that she would advise the news media of her resignation prior to advising the board of her definite decision. I certainly wish her well in her retirement."

The next regular board meeting is Sept. 7.