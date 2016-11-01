Services for Helen Newman, 78, of Ferry Avenue will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Zajac Funeral Home, 319 24th St. Burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston.

The former Helen Wojcik, 78, died unexpectedly Friday (Aug. 19, 1994) in her home.

She was born in Niagara Falls and attended local schools. She enjoyed crocheting and reading.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara E. Korb of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Mary Lou Wilson of Murraysville, W.Va.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.[mllvll]