GOODYEAR AVE. TEEN HELD AFTER GIRL IS SHOT IN CAR

An East Side teen was charged Sunday with shooting a 16-year-old girl as she rode in a car at Walden Avenue and Moselle Street.

Laddon Jones, 18, of 570 Goodyear Ave. was driving another car when the shooting took place on the corner at about 6 p.m., according to officers of the Street Narcotics Attack Program. Detective Sly Acosta said Jones surrendered after officers talked with his mother.

Shawna Jackson of 32 Northumberland Ave. was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated for a bullet graze to her head and released. Police said she was a passenger in a car driven by a woman relative.

"He was driving," Acosta said of Jones. "He shot out (of) the car and hit the vehicle and hit the girl. We couldn't tell (the type of gun) because the bullet just kept going through the car window. We're still investigating."

Jones was held overnight in the Erie County Holding Center for arraignment today on charges of felonious first-degree assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.