Buffalo police arrested a Goodyear Avenue man Sunday and charged him with taking a car at knifepoint at 8 a.m.

Terrell Zeigler, 22, was arrested on Colorado Avenue Sunday evening by members of the Street Narcotics Assault Program. Zeigler was charged with robbery, driving without a license and carjacking. He also may face federal charges in the carjacking.

The car was taken from Timothy Poblocki of 131 Weyand Ave.