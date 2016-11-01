THREE INJURED IN BLAST AT COUNTRY INN

A worker at an historic Adirondack inn that was ravaged by a propane explosion was in the hospital Saturday with critical burns.

The explosion occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Friday in the kitchen of the century-old Balsam House country resort as two men were removing a pipe that supplied propane to a deep-fryer, said Edward Litwa, an investigator for the Warren County Sheriff's Department.

Police were investigating the cause of the blast. It lifted the building off its foundation and blew out walls, screens, windows and doors, Chestertown Fire Chief Theodore Little told the Glens Falls Post-Star.

Paul LaCross, an inn employee, was in critical condition in Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla. Two other men -- Josef Roettig, one of the inn's owners, and Richard Roberts, a Riverside Gas and Oil Co. technician -- were treated at Glens Falls Hospital and released.

None of the 13 guests staying at the inn about 70 miles north of Albany was in the building at the time of the explosion, authorities said.