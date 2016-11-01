Just the start

For the past month, the United States has hosted the world's single largest and most successful sporting event to date. The country as a whole has been introduced to the sport of soccer and some of the game's greatest players. From attendance figures to television ratings, this year's World Cup has seen numbers it never has before.

We have witnessed our country's newest heroes, Tony Meola, Alexi Lalas, Tab Ramos and the rest of the U.S. National Team, make history by advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time in 64 years. The U.S. upset of Colombia was nothing short of a soccer miracle and, as a result, earned the Americans the respect of the entire world.

Now that the championship has been awarded and the visiting nations have departed, this is only the end of competition for this year's World Cup. It is truly only the beginning for soccer in this country.

JIM MAY

General Manager

Buffalo Blizzard

Defending soccer

Once again Larry "Flintstone" Felser shows his ignorance by barely noticing one of the world's major sporing events, the World Cup.

No, Mr. Felser I won't quote attendence or ratings. I am going under the assumption you're aware of them already. I understand you don't like soccer, fine, then don't watch it!

Personally, as a life-long fan and player of soccer, I am sick and tired of seeing it trashed.

How much time did you actually devote to watching the final game, or any World Cup game? Not much I'll wager. True, this was not one of the best World Cup finals, but then again, I seem to remember the last three Super Bowls being lopsided. Does this mean we should not allow football or the Bills to be rammed down our throats?

Your comments on the quality of play from Brazil and Italy were not worthy of a professional journalist. Your racial crack about the Italian team looking like a bunch of Grandpa's playing bocce ball on the West Side was uncalled for. That statement belongs on a morning radio show from some slow-witted disc jockey, not from the sports editor of a well-respected newspaper.

Both teams were tired from the amount of playing they had done in the past four weeks, plus many players were hurt, and add to the fact Italy played the majority of their games on the East Coast, then flew to California for the final game -- ever heard of jet lag?

Yes, soccer does have its slow moments, so does every sport. Like the last 30 seconds in basketball or the last two minutes in football, it's very stimulating to watch the constant time outs interrupt the flow of play. Or watch a batter foul off seven pitches in a row very exciting.

If Felser would join the rest of us in the 1990's, he'll see soccer is a fun sport to watch and play, it's also safer to play than most other sports, which is why little league soccer is growing more popular each year.

Why are you so afraid of soccer? Do you think it will lead to the demise of our nation?

Here's the deal Larry, we won't ram soccer down your throat if you don't make us feel un-American for liking it. A final thought if you don't like it turn it off, no one is forcing you to watch.

DAVE RICCI

Buffalo

Red card on Felser

It is with controlled irritation that I address Larry Felser's article on Tuesday, July 19, 1994.

How did we get so lucky to have this person as a barometer for our sports. It seems if there is not pigskin or ice involved, it's not a sport. Well, look around, there is life beyond the Bills and Sabres. This is from a fan whose family has Bills, Sabres, Blizzard and Bandits season tickets.

You have issued a Red Card to every bit of enjoyment that a spectator or player of soccer has. And, in addition . . . what a slur to our Olympics. Soccer is one of the greatest games played, even though your tunnel vision can't appreciate it. Yes, it was a month of soccer, but no more than 8 1/2 months of hockey . . . oh--but that's different. This individual obviously does not notice the fields of our local towns . . . my, my look at that black and white ball those kids (ages from 5 to 23 and older) are kicking around. That is called skill -- one that is nurtured, encouraged, coached with the hopes of becoming reality for some of these young people to play in high school, college, the new Pro League here in the U.S. in 1995, the World University Games or better yet -- The World Cup. We proudly watched our son realize many of his dreams from age 6 to now playing varsity soccer in college. It is with the dedication of all volunteering parents and coaches that these kids realize many of these dreams.

But, maybe this attitude is unfortunately filtering through the Sports Department. This past fall as we followed college soccer in our News -- one weekday morning the small "in brief College Sports News" was not printed. When my husband called to inquire, I pitied the poor soul who made the error of replying to him -- "soccer, who reads that anyways."

SANDRA HARTINECK

Kenmore

In behalf of soccer

On July 19, 1994, Larry Felser gave his opinion on soccer, and I feel that another opinion is deserved. According to Felser's article, Americans do not like soccer. The truth is that soccer is one of the fastest growing sports in America.

Snickers' "Youth-Soccer Coaches Manual" states "that nearly 15 million Americans play soccer, making it one of the most popular participation sports in the country. In the 6 to 11 age group, it's second only to basketball as kids favorite activity. And, among athletes under 18, soccer topped hockey, football and even baseball -- in number of active participants."

These facts do not even tell of all the spectators that watch soccer in the U.S. parents, family members, friends, fellow students and others watch soccer games outdoors in the fall, indoor soccer in the winter, and outdoor games in the spring and summer. I am not sure if anyone has documented spectators at in-house leagues, high school games, travel youth leagues, college games and indoor professional games. However, I feel that most of the people would give Mr. Felser an opinion or two about how popular it is becoming in the U.S.

Soccer has given many American athletes opportunities that other sports have not. There are many levels of soccer at all youth levels, and these people, from mediocre to superb athletes, are soccer fans and participants.

JOSEPH KARNATH

Maryvale-Cheektowaga Soccer Club

Poor argument

Larry Felser wrote an extremely poor argument about the World Cup Soccer final in a recent column. He painted a picture of himself watching the game on and off, tuning in every 10 minutes or so to check the score. He assumed how boring the game must have been because no one had scored each time he haphazardly dragged himself to the set. What kind of a way is that to watch a sporting event? Nothing would have seemed exciting when viewed in that manner; not the Super Bowl (not too many have been exciting anyway) not the seventh game of a World Series, not the Indy 500, not even the 24th game between Kasparov and Karpov for the 1990 World Chess Championship.

I also feel that maybe he should spend some time watching a whole game rather than use his privilege as sports editor for the only major newspaper in town to belittle a sport that may be played by his grandchildren or his neighbors' kids someday . . . or maybe they do already.

No one is trying to force soccer down anyone's throat as a spectator sport. If he doesn't like it, fine . . . he should change the channel. What he shouldn't do is watch 30 seconds every 10-15 minutes or so of one game every four years and then consider himself well informed enough on the sport to write it off as not exciting.

One last word of advice. It is better to let people believe he is ignorant about soccer, than to let his word processor run wildly, and remove all doubt.

MARCO V. JURICH

Buffalo

Here to stay

Larry Felser's recent column expressing his more-than-disinterested feelings about the World Cup soccer final is a perfect example of the lack of appreciation and respect for the world's most-loved sport.

Felser made readers believe that soccer is basically a boring, slow-paced, foreign game that the majority of Americans could care less about. Wrong on all counts.

1. If you want to see, as Felser put it, a sport as "entertaining as watching paint dry," go to a local golf match or baseball game. Few sports offer the non-stop action and thrilling plays that soccer possesses.

2. The game is often criticized for a lack of scoring, yet soccer's beauty doesn't always lie in goals, but in total teamwork, players' individual skills and the potential for a spectacular shot.

3. If Felser feels that soccer is un-American, he is sorely mistaken. The fact is, soccer is played by millions of youth and adults in organized leagues throughout the U.S.A.

If you have doubts, watch one of the thousands of amateur games waged each week in WNY, or attend an indoor-style Buffalo Blizzard game where fan support is loyal and growing. Whether you like it or not, soccer is here to stay and it's ready to be embraced by America.

DAVID A. LEVINTHAL

Tonawanda

Sees a trend

It was with curious interest I read the anti-soccer article written by News Blizzard beat writer Robert Summers in July, 1993. How did such an unprecedented diatribe against one particular sport clear the editor's desk?

It has been with curious interest I have read on occasion News sports editor Larry Felser's references to various individuals as "chuckleheads." What personal experience might have fostered this starkly descriptive terminology?

It was with enlightened understanding I have read Larry Felser's sneering anti-soccer column in the July 19, 1994, News sports section. It became obvious the summer article was a to-be-expected offering whole-heartedly endorsed, perhaps even demanded, by an editor who had discovered the personification of chucklehead reflected in his shaving mirror!

JIM REED

West Seneca

Media knows nil

Larry Felser's column about the World Cup ending typifies the arrogance and ignorance of the majority of sports media when it comes to sports other that the "big 3."

From the time it was announced that the tournament would be in the U.S., it was obvious that The News' interest was strictly obligatory.

Had you made the effort, you might have seen something besides the "no score" score in the final (by the way the proper term is "nil-nil")

I agree that soccer probably will never attain the prominence in this country that is enjoys in the rest of the world. I also believe that, to a large degree its growth as a spectator sport has been severly hampered by sports media personalities such as yourself. Correct me if I am wrong, but more people play soccer in this country than any other sport besides basketball.

I'm sorry if you think we are trying to ram soccer down your throat, but frankly there are those of us who are sick and tired of having baseball, football and basketball rammed down ours. Have fun checking out the baseball batting averages. I'm going outside to kick a soccer ball with my son.

ALAN M. CLAYTON

Kenmore

Regrettable

The 1994 World Cup has deservedly received superb nationwide and worldwide media coverage. I regret that the 1993 World University Games in Buffalo, the first to take place in the United States, did not receive equally widespread coverage.

BEDROS (PETE) ODIAN

Amherst

To the victor . . .

Regarding last week's complaint that the female winner of the Subaru Run was slighted because she wasn't featured as prominently as the men's winner, may I provide the reasoning for this:

(1) The men's winning time was a world class effort. Granted, even though the woman's winner significantly broke the record at Subaru, it was far from a world class female time.

(2) Comparatively speaking, the men's competition was deeper and overall much more competitive.

(3) Perhaps the best reason. The men's winner at Subaru ran faster, much faster, than the female winner.

So, even in an era of political correctness, let's not forget that the race, and greatest recognition, should go to the swiftest.

DAVID CAVALL

Strykersville

