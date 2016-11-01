A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas D. Calandra, 87, a Medina businessman for more than 30 years, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 211 Eagle

St. Burial will be in Boxwood Cemetery.

Calandra died Thursday (July 28, 1994) in Medina Memorial Hospital.

At age 17, he began working with his father at what later became Tommy's Fruit Store.

By the late 1940s, Calandra was running the business, which had wholesale and retail divisions.

He also operated the Village Inn Tavern.

For a number of years, he worked for Frank J. Balcerzak Construction.

He retired in the 1970s.

Calandra was a former member of the Elks Club, the Moose Club, the Medina Chamber of Commerce and St. Mary's Church.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, the former Sara Cardone; a son, Thomas of Brockport; a daughter, Gabrielle Barone; a brother, Michael; and three grandchildren.

[Emspak].