TWO FAY'S STORES SET FOR 24-HOUR OPERATION

Fay's Inc. will open two of its stores around the clock starting Monday. The drug stores at 8202 Transit Road in Williamsville and 1020 Portage Road in Niagara Falls will be open 24 hours to better serve customers, the company said.

In addition, hours at four other locations have been expanded.

Stores at 2175 South Park Ave. and 202 W. Utica St. in Buffalo; 5165 Broadway St. in Depew and 343 Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda will now be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.