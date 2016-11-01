QUOTE-DANGLING CONVERSATION
(A couple on their first date)
Michael: "... then you ask what the other person does, that takes three minutes."
Hope: "Then who do we both know, and where do you live, that's another four ..."
Michael: "Which exhausts all possible human conversation and the salad hasn't even come yet, which means what? Two hours later, take her home, should I kiss her, maybe I should've already kissed her ..."
Hope: "Will he kiss me? ... Am I too fat? ..."
Michael: "An hour later, a week later, a month later, I don't know, sometime later they ..."
Hope: "Do the terrible deed ..."
Michael: "They move in, she wants to get married, he's afraid to commit, they get married ..."
Hope: "A year later they're having affairs ..."
Michael: "And their friends, who set them up in the first place ..."
Hope: "Tell them they knew it would never work."
Michael: "Which is why I never do this."
Hope: "Me neither."
(A pause. They eye each other, embarrassed but interested.)
Michael: "So ... how do you know Ellyn?"
("thirtysomething," pilot episode, 1987)
