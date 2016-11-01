MICROTEL IN VENTURE TO BUILD 5 MORE HOTELS

Microtel Franchise and Development Corp. will invest $1 million in a $17 million joint venture pact with the Rochester Hospitality Group to construct five Microtel hotels.

Rochester-based Microtel will receive a 20 percent ownership position in the new hotels and will receive development and management fees in each.

Rochester Hospitality will develop and manage each of the new hotels, with the first to be constructed in the Albany suburb of Colonie. The balance of the new facilities will be built over a two-year period.

Currently, there are 16 Microtels open for business in seven states, including budget hotels in Lancaster and Tonawanda.