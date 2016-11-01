CARREY ON STAR AND SPECIAL EFFECTS HELP MAKE 'THE MASK' A BLAST

PART "Batman," part "Beetlejuice," and, yes, part "Ace Ventura, Pet Detective," "The Mask" is a good-natured gangster blast. With no broad social message beyond acknowledging that dogs are indeed man's best friend, and with a plot about as intricate as a Road Runner cartoon, the movie is pure style, and pure fun.

Jim Carrey deserves all the credit. The multimillion-dollar special effects and the jazzy "Cuban Pete" production numbers are wowsome, yes, but as those other cartoon-to-real-life movies "Dick Tracy" and "The Flintstones" proved in the negative, it's what is behind the masks and in front of the scenery that really counts. And Carrey carries it.

A sudden star after "Ace Ventura," Carrey has been compared with Jerry Lewis and other shameless slapstickers, but his comedy seems to come from deeper inside. You never feel he's acting like a goofball -- he's the real thing. His characters act dumb, but they think smart. As Ace Ventura, he took Columbo-style bumbling to new lows while still solving a murder and double kidnapping. In "The Mask" he is Stanley Ipkiss, a gentle doormat of a bank clerk who sort of knows he deserves better but also knows there's no way in the world he'll get it. When his buddy suggests they try a new nightclub, where "only the creme de la creme need apply," Stanley shoots back, "So how do we get in?"

The women at the bank take advantage of him, the car repair shop rips him off, and his landlady lets him know he's a big nothing. But director Charles Russell wisely doesn't paint Stanley as a total geek. He allows Carrey to be handsome and thoughtful and sensitive. He dresses OK, and wears neat ties, not a pocket protector.

But he is nothing compared to the Mask.

Stanley discovers the old wooden mask floating in the river while he's contemplating a jump. When he takes it home and puts it on -- kapowie! kazowie! -- he become the Mask, a green-faced, zoot-suited smoothie who hits the town smokin'. Impermeable to both insults and bullets, overwhelming every attitude and disregarding social conventions ordained for more mortal hotshots, he becomes Stanley's wildest dreams, literally.

Not quite a crime fighter and not quite a criminal, he's the hottest thing in town, instantly overshadowing even the incredible talents of local bombshell Tina Carlyle (model Cameron Diaz).

The story of a mob turf war fizzles out fast, but there is enough fun in the details and in Carrey's performance to propel it onward. A power company truck bears the motto "Service Worth Waiting For." A deathless death scene by the Mask culminates in Sally Field's Oscar acceptance speech.

And there is also Milo, Stanley's Jack Russell terrier, who outsmarts first the cops and then the bad guys, and who gets one of the movie's silliest laughs.

The movie is based on a story by Michael Fallon and Mark Verheiden and owes its inspiration to the madcap cartooning of Tex Avery. While Carrey dishes up the wisecracks, the special effects crew shoves a bundle of dynamite down his throat, drops his jaw to the table and gives him a wolf's head, the better to whistle with. He whips balloon animals into a tommy gun, freezes in midair and . . . well, you get the idea.

"The Mask" isn't as dark as "The Shadow" or as crude as "Ace Ventura," and the determined person could probably come up with a list of criticisms over substance and continuity.

But it's hard to be determined when you're laughing.

Movie

The Mask

Rating: *** 1/2

Mild-mannered bank clerk becomes the superhero life of the party after finding an ancient mask with mystical powers. Starring Jim Carrey.

Rated PG-13, opens today in area movie houses.