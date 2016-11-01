CHELSEA TO PASS UP WOODSTOCK BID

Woodstock '94 will have to get along without Chelsea Clinton, despite an invitation for her to attend as the guest of the promoter's 14-year-old daughter.

In a publicity stunt for an event that desperately needs one, Molly Rosenman -- daughter of producer Joel Rosenman -- asked the first daughter to join her in Saugerties Aug. 12-14.

Asked if Chelsea would accept, White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers said Wednesday: "As far as I know, I've seen no plans to that effect."