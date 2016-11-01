Services for Kristy L. Rowland, 16, of Tinkham Road will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, North Walnut Street, Attica. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

She died Sunday (July 24, 1994) while camping in Allegany State Park.

An Olean native, she was a junior at Attica Central School, where she was active in sports.

She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Attica, and its youth group, serving as treasurer.

Survivors include her father, Kenneth C. of Great Valley; her mother and stepfather, Diane Wojtowicz Metzloff and Todd Metzloff; three brothers, Steven Rowland of Great Valley and Todd and Matthew Metzloff; and her grandparents, B. Howard Metzloff of Williamsville and Donald and Norma Rowland of Great Valley.

