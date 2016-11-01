SECOND BROTHER ARRESTED IN KIDNAPPING OF STORE CLERK

The brother of a man charged with kidnapping a convenience store clerk has been arrested on the same charge in the case.

Gary J. Thibodeau, 40, of Mexico in Oswego County was arrested Friday night on a charge of second-degree kidnapping, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Department.

He was charged in connection with the Easter morning disappearance of Heidi Allen, 18, Sgt. Ken Burdick said Saturday.

Thibodeau's brother, Richard, was arrested May 25. The kidnapping charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in state prison.

Richard Thibodeau, 48, is believed to be the last person to see Miss Allen alive before she vanished April 3 from her job at D & W Convenience Store in New Haven, 45 miles north of Syracuse.