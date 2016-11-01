Writers out of touch

In response to Larry Felser's article on July 19, 1994, I could not agree with him more. Viewing soccer is (to the novice) like watching paint dry, and there is no reason to shove the sport down anybody's throat. Forget about trying to justify the sport by drawing parallels between the low scoring of other popular American games such as baseball or hockey. Nor is it worthy to argue that soccer is one of the most popular sports among our youth. These facts are old news.

As a soccer fan, I have accepted the fact some people just do not like the sport. Larry Felser and the majority of the News staff writers fall into this category. Evidence of that can be seen in the World Cup articles from the wire services. Larry's creative summary of the World Cup's final day was refreshing in that he took the time to actually write about the sport. His article was probably one of two articles written by News staff reporters during the month-long tournament. It seems News staff writers and other members of the media go out of their way to malign the sport.

Despite this negativism toward soccer, The Buffalo News has an obligation to its readers to report all sports. So if Larry Felser and the others can not appreciate or understand the beauty of soccer, that's fine. Just keep the wire service articles coming so people who are interested in soccer can keep in touch with what's happening in the real sports world.

MARK SPACONE

Amherst

Don't dare knock soccer

Pity poor Larry Felser. Our own Buffalo News' Paleozoic sports editor actually feels threatened by America's genuine interest in the World Cup and world football in general. Isn't it wonderful that while Mr. Felser and Andy Rooney are both shedding tears in cold suds over bygone days, their grandchildren are probably rampaging about a soccer pitch, completely unaware of anything close to resembling boredom.

Everything is fine, Mr. Felser, because I don't know of any soccer fan who is trying to ram the sport down anyone else's throat. It will be even finer when ignorant sportswriters cease insisting on deciding for the rest of us what is important and entertaining.

The World Cup? Just another foreign conspiracy to undermine the sacred cows of American football and baseball. Imagine an American can even eat quiche in the '90s and still be considered a real man (or woman).

Hey, Larry, next time you're chopping your peppers and onions, please add a little tofu to your casserole for some real excitement.

DAVID DERNER

Buffalo

New name needed

No doubt it would be foolhardy to suggest that the Buffalo Bills change their name just as the season is about to begin. It would mean reprinting thousands of tickets, repainting signs, redoing advertising and promotional material, not to mention rewording that noisy "Shout!" song.

Still, it's not too early to think about a new name -- perhaps as early as the 1995 season.

For one thing, consider the name "Bills." What image does that bring to mind? I know a lot of Bills. They are generally friendly, considerate men; a few are aging and overweight. None are people I would pick to back me in a fight. Nor would I bet on them to win any athletic contest.

For that matter, just how many Bills are there on the local NFL team? I can name only one -- Bill Brooks.

Most of us are aware the Buffalo Bills are named after Buffalo Bill Cody, a self-promoting braggart whose main claim to fame was in slaughtering what? Buffaloes.

Considering the size of the average Buffalo and the fact that there were thousands in a herd, it's obvious that Buffalo Bill didn't have to be an Annie Oakley to exceed his quota.

One can argue that Buffalo-area residents exhibit a form of self-mockery in cheering for a team named after a man whose goal in life had been to slaughter both the city's symbol and the team mascot.

Certainly, the city shows a torn personality in rooting for both the Bisons and the Buffalo Bills.

Why did Buffalo Bill spend his afternoons in the hot sun killing Buffalo? To starve the Indians so they could be herded into reservations.

Doing away with the name "Buffalo Bills" would remove the pretext for a future demonstration by animal rights activists and Native Americans at the gates of Rich Stadium some Sunday afternoon when the Bills are playing the Redskins.

What would be a more fitting name? The first thought is the "Orchard Park Orchids." But while the name is accurate as far as location of the team's home games, the orchid is native to warmer climates.

The "Orchard Park Ounces" would seem to fit the bill, so to speak, ounce being an unfamiliar name for a snow leopard. But most football fans are likely to think of a male dieting group banding together on Sunday afternoons to burn up calories. "Go Ounces, Go!"

So, after considerable thought, I propose the "Orchard Park Otters" as a politically correct replacement. The otter wears a fur coat year-round, has a fierce disposition and the appearance of an inside lineman.

The Otters. They make me wanna shout.

JOSEPH P. RITZ

Hamburg

CFL fan

Recently, this writer was pleased to view what seemed to be an inaugural game in the Canadian Football League, introducing two American teams representing Baltimore, Md., and Las Vegas, Nev.

Having followed the game in our league, dating to the "Rock Pile" and the former AFL Bills, and well into the "Stay Alive for Five" current battle cry, I still have some motivation to suggest evaluation of certain elements of the Canadian game for adoption here!

There seems to be more attention to continuity of action -- and none of those boring timeouts, which seem to be used here so often to broker certain strategic moves, not always with field strategy in mind or viewer interest, either!

There also appeared to be several completely strange and innovative formations certain to arouse the Monday morning quarterbacks and water cooler conversations. Especially if they worked!

Finally, a most bizarre rendition of the Canadian national anthem by a male vocalist that could compare for lack of taste with the infamous version we remember so well by Roseanne Barr to open important sports events here.

We certainly need no encore to initiate this musical travesty.

NELSON STARR

Hamburg

Battles of sexes

Anyone who doubts that men and women see things differently need only read Margaret Kenny's July 13 article and Larry Felser's July 18 column on Mariah Burton Nelson's book, "The Stronger Women Get, the More Men Love Football."

While Kenny's first instinct is to sympathize with the legions of women abused in this country, one every few seconds, Felser defensively tosses off figures as to the number of men involved in various sports and concludes there is little spousal abuse among them, as though that settled the issue.

In fact, there are two separate issues: men as participants in sports and men as fans. Felser's attempt to caricature the participant issue by asking, with regard to admitted spouse abuser and pro golfer John Daly, "Golf teaches violence?" No, golf, like any sport, teaches control. Felser is correct in that "spousal abuse has its roots in the manner in which men are brought up." Men are brought up to be control freaks, particularly in sports, in which the winner must control the outcome.

Whereas in most sports, defensive action can attempt to control the opponent, in golf there is no defense against one's best drive, approach or putt being topped by an opponent. If most pro golfers refrain from following Daly's example and displacing their frustration onto their spouses, more power to them. But with a muffed punt, pass, catch or kick always having career-ending potential, the temptation is always there. Obviously, it is greater where physical aggression is part of the game. The fact that date rape is much more prevalent on college campuses among athletes than among non-athletes testifies to that.

Felser ignores what should be Nelson's point for most of us: men as fans. He cannot gainsay the fact that Super Bowl Sunday is Super Violent Sunday for women. Again, it comes down to control. We men have lost most of the control over our lives that our hunter-gatherer ancestors had, so we attempt to regain it by linking our sense of self-worth with a particular player or team. If Thurman or Alex comes through, we're in control again. Add a goodly dose of alcohol and a bet bigger than we can afford, and we're all set up for the moment when Thurman fumbles or Alex blows a slap shot and the game is lost. We're out a bundle, but we don't want to face our stupidity and blame ourselves. Naturally, we blame our spouses, who always resent our having a good time. We can read the "I told you so" on her face even as we walk in the door. And then . . .

If we bet more on sporting events than we can afford to lose just for fun, we're the ones being stupid, but the women in our lives will be the ones who suffer. Findings like Nelson's are the strongest reason against casino gambling in Buffalo. Now we wait for the big events to act stupidly and bet more than we can afford. But with casinos, the temptation will be there every day to be stupid and blow the rent or the grocery money on the tables or the slots, and we'll need a dozen more Haven Houses.

Four Super Bowl losses have taught us not to link our sense of civic self-worth with the Bills' fortunes. All we need now is to lay off the heavy betting and the booze and enjoy sport for what it is -- a game -- and the women in our lives will feel a lot safer.

KENNETH J. RUMMENIE

Buffalo

Unequal treatment

The guy breaks the course record by one second. He gets a front-page, color picture. The gal "smashes" the course record. She gets an inside picture in black and white.

You folks at the newspaper just don't get it, never have, and it looks as if you never will.

The female effort in this endeavor can easily equal the male's. It is only the times that vary. EQUAL coverage would indicate that the newspaper understood the sport it is trying to "cover."

Hoping for equality.

PAT BESSEL

Grand Island

Sharing credit

While I am immensely flattered by the kind words of Rose Ciotta and my friends of the J-27 sailboat class, I would like to tell your readers something that serious sailors know already.

Most of the success of a fast sailboat is due to its crew; they are the players, while the skipper is something like a combined NFL coach and owner, handling the managerial and financial responsibilities.

My crew, as Steve Krezsinski said, is one of the best. I can't name them all here, but I must mention at least the two who have been with me in virtually every race over the past 12 or 13 years: my son, Neil, and Jim Bergantz, who, while young enough to be my son, was an expert sailor before I ever set foot in a boat.

JAMES MCKINNON

Buffalo

(Send comments to Sports Talk, The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y., 14240. Letters should be limited to 250 words and are subject to editing. Submissions must be signed and include address and telephone number for verification. Unsigned letters will not be published.)