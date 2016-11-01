BODY RECOVERED FROM WHIRLPOOL

The body of a tattooed man believed to be about 30 years old was recovered Saturday from the whirlpool of the Niagara River.

New York State Park police received a call at noon that tourists had spotted the body, which police recovered at 3 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighed 175 pounds and had brown hair. He had no identification papers.

Niagara County Coroner James Joyce said the Erie County medical examiner would conduct an autopsy today to determine the cause of death.