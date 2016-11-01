STATE PHYSICIANS PERFORMING AT SUPERIOR LEVEL

I write concerning a letter published July 7 on physicians ("Bad doctors must be forced to toe the line").

The writer's strident indictment of the entire physician community apparently proceeds from the book "Questionable Doctors," a publication dedicated not to the dissemination of accurate and complete information concerning the physician discipline process, but rather to the advancement of the interests of the trial bar. It is a publication without credibility.

Let me present the facts:

The 1993 Annual Report of the Federation of State Medical Boards of the United States indicates that New York took disciplinary action against 263 physicians in 1993. This represents a significant increase over 1992 and compares favorably with most other states.

A table from the state Education Department's 1991-92 annual report regarding the number of cases decided by the Board of Regents by profession reveals that the number of physicians disciplined also compares quite favorably to the number of disciplinary actions taken with respect to other professions in New York State.

Specifically, in 1992:

There were 935 licensed audiologists in New York. Only one was disciplined by the Regents.

There were 4,567 chiropractors in New York. Only 10 were disciplined by the Board of Regents.

There were 18,503 dentists in New York State. Only 70 were disciplined by the Board of Regents.

Looking beyond the health professions to the profession of law, there are currently 135,926 attorneys licensed in New York State. In 1992, only 87 attorneys were disbarred and only 98 were suspended.

As these data clearly demonstrate, the medical profession, through its role in the Professional Medical Conduct Discipline Process, is performing at a level well beyond any other profession in this state.

The assertion that "it is extremely difficult to find an attorney who will even entertain the thought of suing a physician for malpractice" is simply wrong. Physicians were sued far more frequently than any other class of professionals.

The most extensive analysis of the medical liability system ever undertaken -- the 1992 Harvard Study, commissioned by the State Legislature and Gov. Cuomo -- delivered two powerful messages:

It demonstrated that hospitals and physicians of New York consistently deliver medical care of exceptional quality.

It concluded that the civil justice system in New York State has completely failed in the area of medical liability. It does not fairly compensate victims of true medical negligence, and, because it has no relationship to physician negligence, it does not serve as a deterrent.

We need reform of the failed civil justice system, and we need it now. If the problem is not solved, the most magnificent health-care delivery system in the world will be severely damaged, perhaps irreparably.

And the victims of this tragedy will be not only physicians, but, most importantly, the millions of New Yorkers whom we serve and who have a fundamental right to receive the best health care possible.

JAMES H. COSGRIFF, M.D.

President

Medical Society of the State of New York

Buffalo