FIRST, STURGEON POINT IS BEAVER ISLAND NEXT?

The county should be praised for trying to sell Sturgeon Point to developers. What a wise fiscal decision.

In these tough, economic times, park areas are a luxury we can simply no longer afford to maintain, not to mention the incredible liability.

Perhaps the state should follow the county's example and auction off Beaver Island. It would save the taxpayers several million dollars because we wouldn't have to rebuild the casino. And think of all the revenue that could be generated by the development of such prime waterfront lots.

THEODORE J. MORRIS

Buffalo