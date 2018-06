Kmart Corp., seeking to generate cash for its struggling discount store unit, said Thursday it will sell its 21.45 percent stake in Australia's biggest retailer, Coles Myer Ltd., for $924 million.

Coles Myer is buying almost half of Kmart's stake, dividing Kmart's stake in Melbourne-based Coles into two parcels to end a 26-year-old marriage. The remainder will be sold to a range of investors.