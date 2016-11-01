MARK IV SAYS IT'S ON TARGET TO REACH ITS STRATEGIC GOALS

Mark IV Industries Inc. is having a good second fiscal quarter and expects to stay within range of its ambitious long-term goals through the rest of the year, its chairman told stockholders Wednesday.

"We are pleased with the second quarter and hopefully the politicians won't screw things up too badly and we will wind up with a year pretty much in line with the first and second quarters," Sal H. Alfiero, chairman and chief executive officer, said during the company's annual meeting.

The Amherst-based manufacturer continues to aim at meeting six major goals, he said:

In the first quarter that ended May 31, it hit an after-tax rate of return on sales of 4.7 percent, which is close to its 5 percent goal.

Return on equity is running at 16.4 percent, above its goal of 15 percent. That goal will be harder to meet next February, when the company can force conversion of $115 million in high-rate debt, which will eliminate some interest expense but increase the equity base. That will temporarily depress return on equity, Alfiero said.

The annual increase in earnings per share has run at an average of 23 percent over the past three years, exceeding a goal of 15 percent. The company's goal is to double earnings in about five years, he said.

It continues to aim for $2 billion in sales by the year 2000. Revenues are running at a $1.4 billion annual rate this year.

Mark IV wants to increase its foreign revenues to 50 percent of overall sales, and recently reached the 40 percent mark. "We believe it is good to have a balance of foreign to domestic revenue," Alfiero said.

It also continues to aim at reducing its debt to 50 percent of its total capitalization. Debt now stands at about 50 percent, if the $115 million debt to equity conversion is included.

The company expects profits from its venture into automated toll collecting, he said. Its E-ZPass system recently was selected by seven toll agencies in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to supply equipment.

The system attaches transponders to vehicles, which record where the vehicle entered a highway and are read as they get off by electronic devices at speeds as high as 70 to 80 miles per hour, said Clement R. Arrison, the company's president.

"Hopefully toll plazas will become a thing of the past and you won't have the bottlenecks" on highways and bridges, he said.

The company expects the E-ZPass system to bring in $50 million to $100 million in revenue within four to six years, Alfiero said.

"It will be a good addition to our business base, but it will not be a driver of the company," he said. "There are a lot of drivers of this company."

The company's professional audio business, much of it conducted overseas, continues to be affected by "adverse currency translation" that is costing about a penny in earnings per share this year, Alfiero said.

Mark IV is the world's largest manufacturer of cordless microphones, and also makes professional speakers and amplification systems used by rock groups, at stadiums and events such as the Winter Olympics in Norway.

The company's sound systems "just blow you right out of the place," Alfiero said. "These amplifiers will sent you past Neil Armstrong on the moon."

The company recently installed equipment in the recording studio of the pop star formerly known as Prince, Alfiero said.

Mark IV also is seeking to expand its business in China, both through distribution of products and manufacturing, he said.

It already owns part of an American company that owns 50 percent of a Chinese manufacturer, and the company has a major distribution facility in Hong Kong, he said.

Over the last year, the company considered instituting a dividend reinvestment program but decided against it, he said.

"We concluded that the dividend is so small it would be an accounting and administrative nightmare and it would advantage only a few people and a few institutions," Alfiero said.

The annual dividend of 11 cents per share would mean that only very large shareholders could accumulate shares at a current price of $19.38 per share, he said.