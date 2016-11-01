ON THE CALENDAR

An adult-child tennis tournament will highlight Fourth of July activities for members of Park Country Club of Buffalo. Entertainment for children will include roaming clowns, pony rides, a magic show, putt-putt on the green, a hole-in-one contest, games and prizes. Also planned is a golf driving contest. Mr. and Mrs. Richard W. Dean and Mr. and Mrs. Lee E. Ott are chairmen.

Niagara Sailing Club will have an Independence Day flag ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday at the club, conducted by Commodore Sam Loquasto and flag officers. Ann Start and Geneva Nelson will be hostesses at a cocktail party after the ceremony.

"A Heritage Extravaganza" dinner dance July 9 in the Buffalo Convention Center will highlight social events planned in conjunction with a reunion of 11 Tuscaloosa Reunion Clubs from across the nation. The Buffalo club is host to the six-day reunion that starts Tuesday and will be held in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. More than 1,000 guests are expected. Jean Hunter and Evana Benson are chairwomen of the reunion. The first Tuscaloosa Reunion Club was formed 30 years ago in Chicago for persons who at one time lived in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Curtis Williams is president of the Buffalo chapter.

Junior Board of Kenmore Mercy Hospital will have a picnic and meeting July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the old clubhouse at Sheridan Golf Course.

East Aurora Country Club women golfers will have an invitational tournament, "Come to Our Garden Par-Tee," July 7 and 8 at the club. Golf will begin at 8:30 a.m. Ann Williams and Carol Elvidge are chairwomen.

The annual guest day tournament at Grover Cleveland Golf Course and a luncheon in Little White Restaurant are being planned by Women's Buffalo Golf Club for July 8. Myra Lama and Dorothy Lageman are tournament chairwomen and Angie Marinoff and Joyce Brown are luncheon chairwomen.