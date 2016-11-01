MAKING WAY FOR TRAFFIC LIFT BRIDGES ACCOMMODATE BOATS, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES

Ordinarily, we don't think of Buffalo as a city of bridges. We don't have them in quantity, like Pittsburgh and Paris do, or quality, like San Francisco and New York. Even our most prominent example -- the Peace Bridge -- is, like Buffalo itself, rather plain.

Still, we do have those lift bridges. Quite an array, actually. Seven of them operating on the Buffalo River and Black Rock Channel, not counting the ones abandoned because there's no longer any need for them.

All kinds, too. We've got bridges that swing on a turntable, bridges that climb straight up between two steel towers, bridges that work exactly the way a seesaw works. Watching them go up is a little like watching an airplane fly: Just one of those modern miracles that's no big deal because we see it happen all the time.

Only when you stop to think about it does it begin to seem, well, awesome.

"The better a bridge is at doing its job, the more transitory, literally, is your experience of it," writes David J. Brown in a recent coffee table book, "Bridges" (Macmillan; 176 pages, $30).

So what? So here's the point:

"Once you start looking at bridges rather than just crossing them, you will be continually struck by how beautiful so many of them can be -- and by the range of beauty they can take."

Tower Bridge, Brown points out, is a lift bridge so powerful as a metaphor that it has become a symbol of the City of London. For its 100th anniversary, Londoners gave the bridge a $9 million renovation; they're even planning to celebrate tomorrow with a lavish birthday party.

Ours are less monumental, more workmanlike, yet even here the West Ferry Street lift bridge is impressive enough to compel fishermen and strollers at Broderick Park to stop what they're doing and watch it every time it goes up. Passengers aboard the Miss Buffalo whoop and holler as the bridge rises so they can pass underneath.

Nowadays, with bridge mechanics computerized, the actual act of raising and lowering a bridge is "kind of simple," said Joseph N. Giambra, commissioner of public works for the city, which operates the Ferry bridge and three others over the Buffalo River at Michigan Avenue, Ohio Street and South Park Avenue.

(Conrail also operates two rail lift bridges over the river, and Canadian rail authorities run the International Railroad Bridge, the one that dramatically turns sideways to let ships pass on the Black Rock Channel.)

At Ferry Street, for example, the bridge operator goes into the control room, turns on some warning lights and drops some traffic barriers, sounds a horn, then hits a big black button marked "raise bridge."

It's that simple.

The big yellow button next to it says "lower bridge."

"The vertical lift bridges are somewhat more difficult," Giambra said. "You have to apply brakes as the bridge is coming down; they're not fully automated yet.

"But it's not brain surgery."

Bridge facts and figures:

The Ferry bridge -- the seesaw type -- is known technically as a "bascule;" its road surface rises when a counterweight falls. The length of the span pretty much determines what kind of lift bridge you're going to use. Ferry is 170 feet long. It's also the city's oldest, built in 1913 by the federal government. The city took it over in 1949 and rebuilt it in 1966.

The Michigan, Ohio and South Park bridges are all "vertical steel trusses," ranging from 220 to 280 feet long. Their decks are raised straight up between two towers, to a height of 100 feet.

Because of all the pleasure boats on the channel, the Ferry Street bridge is by far the city's busiest. It may get raised anywhere from eight to 20 times in a typical eight-hour shift. The bridge is manned for two shifts daily. Come July 4, its busiest day every year, it'll just be up-down-up-down all day long.

On the river, it's another story entirely. For the most part, those bridges are raised only for the big lake freighters or the fireboat Edward M. Cotter. The busiest of those, at Michigan Avenue, recorded only 27 lifts during May and 33 this month in its log book. The South Park bridge -- the one farthest down river -- went up only four times all of last year, for ice-breaking.

That one, like the rail bridges Conrail operates on the river nearby, are staffed only when someone calls and says they need a lift.

Because of their commercial traffic, the Michigan and Ohio bridges have always been manned 24 hours a day, all year round. Giambra said that's going to change, however, when the new city budget takes effect Friday.

As part of the city budget cuts, a single operator will be in charge of both bridges. When a ship needs to pass under both of them, the operator will raise the first, hop into a car and drive to the other bridge, then raise that one, too.

The big question: What does a bridge operator do all day when he spends so little time actually operating the bridge?

"It's not a real busy job," said Giambra. "If you do not like being by yourself all day, this is not the job for you.

"Most of the guys bring things to do. They read, listen to the radio. They walk around, pace."

Joseph Masi has been a city bridge operator for eight years. He was on the afternoon shift recently at the Ferry bridge.

"I don't get bored at all," he said. "If it's raining and you only have one or two lifts, obviously you're going to have some time on your hands. But it's up to the individual to make constructive use of the time. I really don't know anybody who's content to sit and stare out the window."

There are other tasks that need attending to in those long hours between lifts, Masi insisted. General maintenance of the area around the bridge. Shagging away young people who might be fishing underneath. That sort of thing.

"Obviously, I'm not going to set up a grill outside and invite a bunch of friends over," he said. "I feel that the operator has a responsibility first and foremost."

Then there's the matter of just staying clean, which, if a bridge operator is not careful, could easily end up being a full-time pursuit all by itself.

Lift bridges, it turn out, have lots of moving parts. So everywhere you turn, there's grease.

Thick, heavy grease. Black.

"Believe me," Masi said, "I've ruined a lot of clothes on this bridge."