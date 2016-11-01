SWEET HOME BOARD OKS EMPLOYEES ASSISTANCE PACT

The Sweet Home Central School Board has awarded a contract to Child and Family Services to provide an employee assistance program for a total annual fee of $11,400, or $19 for each of the district's 600 employees.

Thomas A. Valentine, district administrator for personnel, said an individual who provided employee assistance program services since the program's inception five years ago charged $2 less per employee. The man, whom Valentine would not identify, had not been asked to submit a proposal this year. His past requests for an increase had been denied, Valentine said.

The change in providers was made at the request of the Employees Assistance Program Committee, which comprises teachers and other employees, Valentine said. The committee had not reviewed the program provider in the past but plans to continue annual assessments, he said.

Superintendent Gary R. Cooper noted that Child and Family Services, a United Way member agency, is a partner and "a major contributor" to the district's new Family Support Center, providing services to parents and children in the district.