IRATE ZHIRINOVSKY SEIZES OFFICE

Vladimir Zhirinovsky was insulted by his reception in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, but instead of leaving in a huff, he occupied the governor's office Monday to demand some respect.

Zhirinovsky was met at the airport Sunday by demonstrators who called him a fascist and told him to go home to Moscow.

The Interfax news agency said regional administrators refused to meet with the ultranationalist Zhirinovsky, who leads a large faction in parliament.

The region's reformist governor, Sergei Nemtsov, was out of town, but Zhirinovsky took over his office Monday morning and refused to leave until local lawmakers meet with him, the Interfax news agency said.