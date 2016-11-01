GLENN AND ELLIS MARTIN, VICTIMS OF CRASH

Services for Glenn and Ellis Martin, both of A Street, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Grimes Funeral Home, 7311 Porter Road. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Lewiston.

The brothers died Sunday (June 26, 1994) in Erie County Medical Center of injuries suffered in a one-car accident earlier in the day on Mount Hope Road in the Town of Lewiston.

They were natives of Lewiston.

Ellis, 33, worked as a mechanic in the maintenance department at Niagara Wheatfield High School.

Glenn, 27, is survived by two sons, Glenn of Grand Island and Michael Toarmino of Niagara Falls.

They both are survived by their father, Elias; two sisters, Sally Sheperd of the Town of Niagara and Tina Wiepert; and two brothers, William of Spencerport and Theodore of Ontario, Canada.

[Benfante].