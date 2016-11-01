WOMAN CHARGED IN SHOOTING OF SPOUSE

A woman has been accused of shooting her husband five times following a dispute, police said.

Jane Del Popolo, 45, of Salina was charged with first-degree attempted murder. A court date was set for Wednesday.

Joseph Del Popolo Sr., 55, was listed in stable condition at University Hospital following Friday morning's shooting.

Onondaga County sheriff's deputies said Del Popolo was shot in the head, upper torso, arms and right hand. Investigators retrieved a .22-caliber rifle believed to have been used in the shooting.