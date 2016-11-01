NEW TRIAL EYED IN PHAR-MOR CASE

Prosecutors said they will seek a new trial for ousted Phar-Mor Inc. President Michael Monus just hours after a jury deadlocked over charges that he looted millions of dollars from the drugstore chain.

U.S. District Judge George White dismissed a jury of 10 women and two men Thursday after they told him they were unable to reach verdicts on all 126 counts against Monus.

The case went to the jury last Friday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Sammon said the government would proceed with its case. But, Sammon said, the deadlock surprised him. "We knew that the large number of counts and the amount of money involved meant the case would be complicated, but we streamlined it as much as possible," he said.

Monus was accused of diverting more than $10 million from Phar-Mor to prop up the World Basketball League -- his failed minor-league venture -- and stealing more than $500,000 for his own use.