BRITISH BOY, 13, CHARGED WITH RAPE OF 12-YEAR-OLD

A boy appeared in a British court today accused of raping a girl when he was 12 years old.

The boy, now 13, is the youngest to face a rape charge since the law was changed in September to allow boys under 14 to be charged with sexual offences. His name was not released.

He is accused of holding the 12-year-old girl down in a playground sand pit and raping her when they were on their way home from school on the Isle of Wight, off England's southern coast. He allegedly warned her there would be trouble if she told anyone what had happened.

The boy denies the charge. If found guilty, he could face a maximum three-year sentence, probably spent in a children's detention home.