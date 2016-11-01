AMHERST TOWN BOARD BENDS FOR DEVELOPERS

I recently read that the Amherst Town Board defeated a bid that would have required more stringent economic impact statements for new development.

This is not surprising, since this board seems to have little or no regard for the many taxpayers who have grown tired of the endless development in our town.

Board approval for new developments appears to be nothing more than a rubber-stamp process that follows the agenda of a handful of developers. I think the residents of Amherst would be better served by a town board that acts based on their interests, rather that one that appeases these developers.

MICHAEL WEBB

Amherst