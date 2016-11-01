CHURCH IS ROBBED; RESIDENT HELD

A young man who was given a home in a Brooklyn church stole $15,000 from the church at gunpoint, then returned to his room and was arrested there, police said Monday.

The suspect, Malik Thorpe, 23, was charged with robbery, possession of a gun and stolen property, said a police spokesman.

"He was a guest of the pastor. He had lived there for almost two months," he said.

The robbery occurred Sunday as two caretakers, ages 73 and 83, were closing after services at the Salem Baptist Church in the Flatbush section.

They were stuck up by a gunman in a black knit ski mask who forced one of them to open the office safe.

Police searched the church and the community center and found the suspect in the guest room. "They recovered the money and a .380 automatic," police said.